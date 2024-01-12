Wintersville Indian Creek rolled past East Liverpool Beaver for a comfortable 63-16 victory at Wintersville Indian Creek High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool Beaver squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and East Liverpool Beaver took on Lisbon on Jan. 6 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.