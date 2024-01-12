Haviland Wayne Trace finally found a way to top Hicksville 41-33 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last time Haviland Wayne Trace and Hicksville played in a 57-31 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Hicksville faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Woodburn Woodlan on Dec. 28 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

