Van Wert Lincolnview posted a narrow 48-44 win over Spencerville in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

The start wasn’t the problem for Spencerville, as it began with a 14-9 edge over Van Wert Lincolnview through the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers kept a 26-22 intermission margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Spencerville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 36-33 in the third quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Spencerville faced off against Fort Jennings and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Van Wert on Jan. 6 at Van Wert High School.

