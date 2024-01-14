Ottawa-Glandorf handed Smithville a tough 35-25 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

Ottawa-Glandorf jumped in front of Smithville 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans opened a small 17-14 gap over the Smithies at the half.

Ottawa-Glandorf darted to a 28-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans chalked up this decision in spite of the Smithies’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

