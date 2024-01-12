Millbury Lake controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-20 victory over Rossford for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Rossford High on Jan. 11.

Last time Millbury Lake and Rossford played in a 54-42 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Rossford faced off against Maumee and Millbury Lake took on Bowling Green Otsego on Jan. 5 at Millbury Lake High School.

