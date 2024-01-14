Plain City Alder topped New Carlisle Tecumseh 51-48 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Plain City Alder and New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Plain City Alder faced off against Caledonia River Valley and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Urbana on Jan. 6 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

