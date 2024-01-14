The Plains Athens grabbed a 55-44 victory at the expense of Belpre on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The Plains Athens jumped in front of Belpre 13-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 34-30 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The Plains Athens moved to a 48-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs and the Golden Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Belpre faced off against Waterford and The Plains Athens took on Lancaster on Jan. 6 at The Plains Athens High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.