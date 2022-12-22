Millbury Lake was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Oak Harbor prevailed 48-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22.
The start wasn't the problem for Millbury Lake, as it began with a 19-17 edge over Oak Harbor through the end of the first quarter.
The Flyers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 25-19 advantage over the Rockets at the half.
Oak Harbor broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-33 lead over Millbury Lake.
The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Flyers 11-5 in the last stanza.
