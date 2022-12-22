Millbury Lake was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Oak Harbor prevailed 48-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22.

The start wasn't the problem for Millbury Lake, as it began with a 19-17 edge over Oak Harbor through the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.