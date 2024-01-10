Jackson eventually beat Greenfield McClain 43-25 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 10.

Jackson darted in front of Greenfield McClain 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Ironmen opened a narrow 19-13 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Jackson moved to a 30-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

Last time Jackson and Greenfield McClain played in a 45-39 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 4, Jackson squared off with Piketon in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.