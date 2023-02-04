Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Coshocton chalked up in tripping Zanesville Maysville 49-42 on February 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Zanesville Maysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over Coshocton as the first quarter ended.
The Redskins kept a 27-22 half margin at the Panthers' expense.
Zanesville Maysville rallied in the third quarter by making it 36-32.
The Redskins put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Panthers 13-10 in the last stanza.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.