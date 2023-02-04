Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Coshocton chalked up in tripping Zanesville Maysville 49-42 on February 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Zanesville Maysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over Coshocton as the first quarter ended.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.