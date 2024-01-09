It was a tough night for Coshocton which was overmatched by Zanesville Maysville in this 59-22 verdict.

Last season, Coshocton and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Coshocton faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Zanesville Maysville took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Jan. 3 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.