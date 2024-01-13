Pataskala Licking Heights notched a win against Zanesville 47-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Pataskala Licking Heights moved in front of Zanesville 11-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 17-12.

Pataskala Licking Heights thundered to a 32-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 15-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Granville and Zanesville took on Millersburg West Holmes on Jan. 4 at Zanesville High School.

