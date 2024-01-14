Kirtland posted a narrow 31-28 win over Independence on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Independence showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-5 advantage over Kirtland as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 19-8 lead at halftime.

Kirtland broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-19 lead over Independence.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last time Independence and Kirtland played in a 33-32 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Kirtland faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Independence took on Mogadore Field on Jan. 8 at Mogadore Field High School.

