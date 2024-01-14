Orwell Grand Valley posted a narrow 36-31 win over Ravenna Southeast in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Ravenna Southeast showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Orwell Grand Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Pirates had a 16-14 edge on the Mustangs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Ravenna Southeast enjoyed a 29-24 lead over Orwell Grand Valley to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 12-2 rally, but the Mustangs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Warren Kennedy and Orwell Grand Valley took on Wickliffe on Jan. 5 at Wickliffe High School.

