Paulding knocked off Bluffton 46-33 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

Paulding opened with a 11-6 advantage over Bluffton through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 21-15 lead over the Pirates at the half.

Paulding jumped to a 29-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-12 edge.

Last season, Bluffton and Paulding squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Paulding faced off against Delphos St John’s and Bluffton took on Ada on Jan. 4 at Ada High School.

