Berea-Midpark scored early and often to roll over Gates Mills Hawken 55-25 on Jan. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Berea-Midpark darted in front of Gates Mills Hawken 9-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 26-10 intermission margin at the Hawks’ expense.

Berea-Midpark charged to a 36-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-6 edge.

Recently on Jan. 3, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Chardon NDCL in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.