Warren Howland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mayfield Village Mayfield 69-28 Sunday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Warren Howland a 12-6 lead over Mayfield Village Mayfield.

The Wildcats trimmed the margin to make it 27-22 at the intermission.

Warren Howland stormed to a 51-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-4 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Warren Howland faced off against Uniontown Green and Mayfield Village Mayfield took on Euclid on Jan. 8 at Euclid High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.