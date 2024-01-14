North Canton Hoover finally found a way to top Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 36-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

North Canton Hoover opened with a 9-7 advantage over Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 21-16 half margin at the Blazers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Vikings and the Blazers each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 6, North Canton Hoover squared off with Mayfield Village Mayfield in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.