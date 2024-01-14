St. Paris Graham posted a narrow 47-42 win over Lewistown Indian Lake at St. Paris Graham High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and St Paris Graham squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, St Paris Graham faced off against Harrod Allen East and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Springfield Shawnee on Jan. 6 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

