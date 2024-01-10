Bryan handled Van Wert 61-25 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Bryan a 20-2 lead over Van Wert.

The Golden Bears opened an immense 32-9 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Bryan steamrolled to a 47-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Bryan and Van Wert faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bryan faced off against Montpelier and Van Wert took on Defiance on Jan. 4 at Defiance High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.