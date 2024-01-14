Pandora-Gilboa topped Fort Jennings 55-49 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fort Jennings, as it began with a 15-9 edge over Pandora-Gilboa through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Musketeers with a 25-21 lead over the Rockets heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pandora-Gilboa and Fort Jennings locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

The Rockets held on with an 18-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Van Buren and Fort Jennings took on Spencerville on Jan. 6 at Fort Jennings High School.

