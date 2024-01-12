Zanesville West Muskingum left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Barnesville from start to finish for a 71-16 victory on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 23-4 lead over Barnesville.

The Tornadoes’ offense charged in front for a 37-8 lead over the Shamrocks at the intermission.

Zanesville West Muskingum roared to a 59-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-1 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Barnesville faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Zanesville Maysville on Jan. 3 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.