Metamora Evergreen scored early and often to roll over Bowling Green Otsego 48-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Metamora Evergreen a 9-8 lead over Bowling Green Otsego.

The Vikings fought to a 21-13 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Metamora Evergreen jumped to a 31-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-4 edge.

Last time Metamora Evergreen and Bowling Green Otsego played in a 38-22 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Maumee and Bowling Green Otsego took on Delta on Dec. 30 at Delta High School.

