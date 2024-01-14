Ashland posted a narrow 46-38 win over Mt. Vernon at Ashland High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Ashland a 13-0 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Yellow Jackets made it 24-15.

Mt. Vernon drew within 34-26 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ashland faced off against Lexington and Mt Vernon took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 6 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

