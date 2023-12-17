OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 16, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Hoban tops Austintown Fitch

Akron Hoban dismissed Austintown Fitch by a 63-36 count on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Austintown Fitch faced off against Cleveland St Joseph and Akron Hoban took on Warren Howland on Dec. 6 at Akron Archbishop Hoban High School.

Alliance tops Youngstown East

Alliance collected a solid win over Youngstown East in a 55-42 verdict on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Alliance faced off against Minerva and Youngstown East took on Struthers on Dec. 11 at Youngstown East High School.

Arcadia dominates Continental

Arcadia earned a convincing 49-19 win over Continental at Continental High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Continental faced off against Defiance Tinora and Arcadia took on Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 7 at Arcadia High School.

Arlington overwhelms Dola Hardin Northern

Arlington’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dola Hardin Northern 66-26 at Arlington High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Arlington and Dola Hardin Northern squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Arlington faced off against Cory-Rawson and Dola Hardin Northern took on North Baltimore on Dec. 7 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Ashville Teays Valley collects victory over Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Ashville Teays Valley pushed past Columbus St. Francis DeSales for a 40-30 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 11-7 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

The Stallions drew within 16-13 at halftime.

Ashville Teays Valley moved to a 26-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 14-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Dec. 5, Ashville Teays Valley squared off with Bloom-Carroll in a basketball game.

Beavercreek crushes Clayton Northmont

Beavercreek rolled past Clayton Northmont for a comfortable 63-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Beavercreek jumped in front of Clayton Northmont 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 32-17 halftime margin at the Thunderbolts’ expense.

Beavercreek thundered to a 50-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers held on with a 13-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Clayton Northmont faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Beavercreek took on Dayton Centerville on Dec. 6 at Beavercreek High School.

Beloit West Branch earns solid win over Louisville

Beloit West Branch grabbed a 41-28 victory at the expense of Louisville at Beloit West Branch High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Beloit West Branch faced off against Carrollton and Louisville took on Canton GlenOak on Dec. 9 at Louisville High School.

Berlin Hiland posts win at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley’s expense

Berlin Hiland collected a solid win over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in a 59-41 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

Tough to find an edge early, Berlin Hiland and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley fashioned a 17-17 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 36-30 advantage at half over the Trojans.

Berlin Hiland charged to a 52-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-5 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Berlin Hiland faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Dec. 9 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve pockets slim win over Ravenna Southeast

Berlin Center Western Reserve posted a narrow 45-37 win over Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 16.

The last time Berlin Center Western Reserve and Ravenna Southeast played in a 40-32 game on Dec. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Ravenna Southeast took on Akron Springfield on Dec. 4 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Bessemer Mohawk dominates Canfield South Range

Bessemer Mohawk scored early and often to roll over Canfield South Range 53-29 on Dec. 16 in Pennsylvania girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Canfield South Range faced off against Girard.

Brookfield delivers statement win over Youngstown Valley Christian

Brookfield rolled past Youngstown Valley Christian for a comfortable 51-15 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Lisbon and Brookfield took on Youngstown Liberty on Dec. 11 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Caledonia River Valley dominates Marengo Highland in convincing showing

Caledonia River Valley scored early and often to roll over Marengo Highland 51-29 at Caledonia River Valley High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Marion Pleasant and Marengo Highland took on Shelby on Dec. 8 at Shelby High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep secures a win over Columbus Wellington

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep grabbed a 57-42 victory at the expense of Columbus Wellington at Columbus Wellington high school on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Beaver Falls Blackhawk.

Salem comes up short in matchup with Canfield

Canfield eventually beat Salem 51-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Canfield and Salem faced off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Salem faced off against Carrollton and Canfield took on Louisville on Dec. 6 at Louisville High School.

Canton South carves slim margin over Akron Manchester

Canton South posted a narrow 43-38 win over Akron Manchester in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Canton South and Akron Manchester squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Canton South High School.

Recently on Dec. 6, Canton South squared off with Wooster Triway in a basketball game.

Cardington-Lincoln dominates Galion Northmor

Cardington-Lincoln handled Galion Northmor 56-24 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 13-2 lead over Galion Northmor.

The Pirates registered a 35-12 advantage at halftime over the Golden Knights.

Cardington-Lincoln stormed to a 52-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 56-24.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Galion Northmor faced off against Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln took on Bucyrus on Dec. 11 at Cardington High School.

Carey carves slim margin over Columbus Grove

Carey posted a narrow 52-44 win over Columbus Grove on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Carey faced off against Attica Seneca East and Columbus Grove took on Harrod Allen East on Dec. 7 at Columbus Grove High School.

Casstown Miami East dominates De Graff Riverside

Casstown Miami East’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from De Graff Riverside 53-21 on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, De Graff Riverside faced off against Troy Christian and Casstown Miami East took on West Milton Milton-Union on Dec. 9 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Chagrin Falls pockets slim win over Chagrin Falls Kenston

Chagrin Falls topped Chagrin Falls Kenston 44-36 in a tough tilt on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Chagrin Falls Kenston and Chagrin Falls played in a 37-27 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Aurora and Chagrin Falls took on Gates Mills Hawken on Dec. 8 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Chardon NDCL overcomes Cleveland Heights Beaumont in seat-squirming affair

Chardon NDCL finally found a way to top Cleveland Heights Beaumont 35-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Cleveland Heights Beaumont and Chardon NDCL squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Recently on Dec. 9, Chardon NDCL squared off with Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit in a basketball game.

Chillicothe Huntington darts by Piketon

Chillicothe Huntington rolled past Piketon for a comfortable 59-33 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Piketon and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Piketon faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Huntington took on Waverly on Dec. 5 at Waverly High School.

Chillicothe Unioto tops Williamsport Westfall

Chillicothe Unioto raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-37 win over Williamsport Westfall in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Williamsport Westfall squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Unioto took on Lynchburg – Clay on Dec. 6 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame tacks win on Bellbrook

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame earned a convincing 51-22 win over Bellbrook in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

Recently on Dec. 7, Bellbrook squared off with Monroe in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Princeton escapes close call with Mason

Cincinnati Princeton topped Mason 72-69 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 16.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Mason squared off on Feb. 28, 2023 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Mason faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Princeton took on Middletown on Dec. 6 at Middletown High School.

Cincinnati Sycamore survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Oak Hills

Cincinnati Sycamore posted a narrow 37-32 win over Cincinnati Oak Hills during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

The last time Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 44-24 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Hamilton on Dec. 6 at Hamilton High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie edges past Greenfield McClain in tough test

Clarksville Clinton-Massie finally found a way to top Greenfield McClain 37-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Greenfield McClain and Clarksville Clinton-Massie squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Greenfield McClain faced off against Chillicothe and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 11 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Columbiana exhales after close call with Poland Seminary

Columbiana topped Poland Seminary 40-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Columbiana faced off against Wellsville and Poland Seminary took on Hubbard on Dec. 11 at Hubbard High School.

Columbiana Crestview darts by Minerva

Columbiana Crestview’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Minerva 68-24 at Columbiana Crestview High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Minerva faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Campbell Memorial and Minerva took on Alliance on Dec. 9 at Minerva High School.

Columbus Africentric crushes Reynoldsburg

Columbus Africentric handled Reynoldsburg 79-35 in an impressive showing on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Columbus Africentric and Reynoldsburg faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Columbus Africentric.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Reynoldsburg faced off against Proctorville Fairland and Columbus Africentric took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Dec. 9 at Columbus Africentric.

Columbus Bishop Watterson secures a win over Hilliard Bradley

Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Hilliard Bradley in a 36-23 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Upper Arlington.

Cortland Lakeview escapes close call with Cortland Maplewood

Cortland Lakeview posted a narrow 44-36 win over Cortland Maplewood on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Cortland Maplewood and Cortland Lakeview played in a 57-12 game on Jan. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Niles and Cortland Maplewood took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Dec. 11 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Crooksville dominates Coshocton in convincing showing

Crooksville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Coshocton 49-16 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, Coshocton and Crooksville faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Crooksville faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 6 at Coshocton High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian escapes Navarre Fairless in thin win

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian finally found a way to top Navarre Fairless 51-49 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Navarre Fairless faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Navarre Fairless High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Navarre Fairless faced off against Wooster Triway and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian took on Mentor on Dec. 2 at Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit routs Mentor Lake Catholic

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit scored early and often to roll over Mentor Lake Catholic 57-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Mentor Lake Catholic squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Chardon and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Chardon NDCL on Dec. 9 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Dayton Carroll routs Eaton

Dayton Carroll scored early and often to roll over Eaton 74-25 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, Eaton and Dayton Carroll squared off on Feb. 21, 2022 at Dayton Carroll High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Dayton Carroll faced off against Wilmington and Eaton took on Germantown Valley View on Dec. 7 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne squeezes past New Madison Tri-Village

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne finally found a way to top New Madison Tri-Village 40-38 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne darted in front of New Madison Tri-Village 8-5 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Patriots with an 18-15 lead over the Eagles heading into the second quarter.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 32-31 lead over New Madison Tri-Village.

The Eagles held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Kettering Alter and New Madison Tri-Village took on Dayton Stivers on Dec. 9 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Dayton Oakwood tops Brookville

Dayton Oakwood’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Brookville 60-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 16.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Brookville faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Waynesville and Brookville took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 7 at Brookville High School.

Dover overcomes Wheeling Linsly

Dover eventually beat Wheeling Linsly 49-32 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

The last time Dover and Wheeling Linsly played in a 38-35 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Dover faced off against Marietta and Wheeling Linsly took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 11 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley overwhelms Zanesville Maysville

Dresden Tri-Valley rolled past Zanesville Maysville for a comfortable 50-19 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville played in a 59-23 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Zanesville Maysville faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Thornville Sheridan on Dec. 9 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

East Canton survives for narrow win over Bowerston Conotton Valley

East Canton topped Bowerston Conotton Valley 45-36 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, East Canton and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and East Canton took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 11 at East Canton High School.

Fairfield records thin win against Washington Court House Miami Trace

Fairfield posted a narrow 68-64 win over Washington Court House Miami Trace at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Fairfield opened with an 18-17 advantage over Washington Court House Miami Trace through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a modest 36-34 gap over the Panthers at the half.

Washington Court House Miami Trace responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 50-49.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-15 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Jackson and Fairfield took on Cincinnati Colerain on Dec. 9 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Fort Loramie slips past Minster

Fort Loramie posted a narrow 50-47 win over Minster in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Minster faced off against Coldwater and Fort Loramie took on Arcanum on Dec. 9 at Arcanum High School.

Frankfort Adena tacks win on Bainbridge Paint Valley

Frankfort Adena unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bainbridge Paint Valley 52-15 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Frankfort Adena High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Frankfort Adena faced off against Piketon and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Latham Western on Dec. 11 at Latham Western High School.

Genoa Area outlasts Maumee

Genoa Area knocked off Maumee 46-30 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Genoa Area faced off against Oak Harbor and Maumee took on Fostoria on Dec. 9 at Fostoria High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley bests Uhrichsville Claymont

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley rolled past Uhrichsville Claymont for a comfortable 56-23 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against East Canton and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Berlin Hiland on Dec. 6 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Granville Christian delivers statement win over Etna Liberty Christian

Granville Christian dominated Etna Liberty Christian 48-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Granville Christian and Etna Liberty Christian squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Granville Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Granville Christian faced off against Plain City Shekinah Christian and Etna Liberty Christian took on Elyria Open Door Christian on Dec. 2 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

Hamilton pockets slim win over Cincinnati Colerain

Hamilton topped Cincinnati Colerain 47-38 in a tough tilt on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Hamilton squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and Cincinnati Colerain took on Fairfield on Dec. 9 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian outlasts Cincinnati Clark Montessori

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian pushed past Cincinnati Clark Montessori for a 46-35 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, Cincinnati Clark Montessori and Hamilton Cincinnati Christian squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Hamilton Cincinnati Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Hamilton Cincinnati Christian faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill.

Hamilton Ross sprints past Monroe

Hamilton Ross eventually beat Monroe 55-45 at Hamilton Ross High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Hamilton Ross and Monroe played in a 50-29 game on Dec. 30, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Hamilton Ross faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Monroe took on Harrison on Dec. 9 at Harrison High School.

Hanoverton United squeezes past Magnolia Sandy Valley

Hanoverton United finally found a way to top Magnolia Sandy Valley 44-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Hanoverton United took on Salineville Southern Local on Dec. 11 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Hillsboro tops Sabina East Clinton

Hillsboro controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-25 win against Sabina East Clinton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Sabina East Clinton and Hillsboro faced off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Blanchester and Hillsboro took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Dec. 6 at Hillsboro High School.

Jamestown Greeneview narrowly defeats West Jefferson

Jamestown Greeneview eventually beat West Jefferson 48-34 on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, West Jefferson and Jamestown Greeneview faced off on Dec. 22, 2021 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against Cedarville and West Jefferson took on North Lewisburg Triad on Dec. 9 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Kalida delivers statement win over Fort Jennings

Kalida earned a convincing 68-31 win over Fort Jennings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The last time Kalida and Fort Jennings played in a 46-22 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Kalida faced off against Elida.

Kettering Alter defeats Gahanna Lincoln

It was a tough night for Gahanna Lincoln which was overmatched by Kettering Alter in this 71-35 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Kettering Alter faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne.

Kettering Fairmont slips past Huber Heights Wayne

Kettering Fairmont topped Huber Heights Wayne 40-33 in a tough tilt at Huber Heights Wayne High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Huber Heights Wayne squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Springboro and Kettering Fairmont took on Springfield on Dec. 6 at Kettering Fairmont.

Kinsman Badger claims victory against Girard

Kinsman Badger eventually beat Girard 47-37 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

The last time Girard and Kinsman Badger played in a 52-33 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Kinsman Badger faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and Girard took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 11 at Girard High School.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury rides to cruise-control win over Ottawa Hills

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury rolled past Ottawa Hills for a comfortable 56-16 victory at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury opened with a 20-2 advantage over Ottawa Hills through the first quarter.

The Lakers opened a massive 45-8 gap over the Green Bears at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Ottawa Hills got within 47-14.

The Lakers held on with a 9-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Ottawa Hills faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Old Fort and Ottawa Hills took on Northwood on Dec. 8 at Northwood High School.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic routs Sugar Grove Berne Union

Lancaster Fisher Catholic dismissed Sugar Grove Berne Union by a 61-7 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Columbus Patriot Prep.

Lewis Center Olentangy overwhelms Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Lewis Center Olentangy raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-33 win over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off on Jan. 18, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 8 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Lexington survives for narrow win over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive

Lexington topped Mansfield Madison Comprehensive 39-36 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Lexington faced off against Millersburg West Holmes.

Liberty Center earns solid win over Defiance Tinora

Liberty Center handed Defiance Tinora a tough 39-20 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Liberty Center and Defiance Tinora squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Defiance Tinora High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Liberty Center faced off against Van Buren and Defiance Tinora took on Archbold on Dec. 11 at Archbold High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East bests Middletown

Liberty Township Lakota East earned a convincing 67-41 win over Middletown for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Liberty Township Lakota East High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Middletown faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Hamilton and Middletown took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Dec. 11 at Middletown High School.

Lisbon carves slim margin over Columbiana Heartland Christian

Lisbon topped Columbiana Heartland Christian 57-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

Last season, Lisbon and Columbiana Heartland Christian squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Lisbon faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Columbiana Heartland Christian took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Dec. 9 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Lockland narrowly defeats Cincinnati Shroder

Lockland pushed past Cincinnati Shroder for a 33-23 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Shroder High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Lockland faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori.

Lorain defeats East Cleveland Shaw

Lorain unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off East Cleveland Shaw 64-14 Saturday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Recently on Dec. 11, East Cleveland Shaw squared off with Bard High School Early College Cleveland in a basketball game.

Lore City Buckeye Trail tops New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Lore City Buckeye Trail eventually beat New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 33-16 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

The last time Lore City Buckeye Trail and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic played in a 39-37 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 9, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off with Bowerston Conotton Valley in a basketball game.

Maria Stein Marion Local narrowly defeats Wapakoneta

Maria Stein Marion Local knocked off Wapakoneta 55-43 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Wapakoneta High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Wapakoneta faced off against Defiance and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Versailles on Dec. 9 at Versailles High School.

Marion Harding records thin win against Ontario

Marion Harding finally found a way to top Ontario 48-45 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

Recently on Dec. 2, Ontario squared off with Bellville Clear Fork in a basketball game.

Marion Pleasant earns narrow win over Kenton

Marion Pleasant topped Kenton 55-47 in a tough tilt on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Marion Pleasant and Kenton faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Kenton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Marion Pleasant faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Kenton took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 9 at Kenton High School.

Marysville earns stressful win over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

Marysville posted a narrow 52-48 win over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Marysville faced off against Hilliard Darby and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Findlay on Dec. 5 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Massillon Jackson survives for narrow win over Uniontown Lake

Massillon Jackson finally found a way to top Uniontown Lake 47-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Massillon Jackson High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Massillon Jackson squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Massillon Jackson faced off against Canton McKinley and Uniontown Lake took on Massillon Perry on Dec. 9 at Massillon Perry High School.

Massillon Perry overwhelms Canton Central Catholic

Massillon Perry dismissed Canton Central Catholic by a 57-26 count in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Massillon Perry took on Uniontown Lake on Dec. 9 at Massillon Perry High School.

Massillon Tuslaw tacks win on Creston Norwayne

Massillon Tuslaw controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-43 win against Creston Norwayne in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

The last time Massillon Tuslaw and Creston Norwayne played in a 43-34 game on Dec. 17, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 9, Massillon Tuslaw squared off with Canal Fulton Northwest in a basketball game.

McComb edges past Waynesfield-Goshen in tough test

McComb finally found a way to top Waynesfield-Goshen 58-52 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mccomb High on Dec. 16.

Waynesfield-Goshen started on steady ground by forging a 17-10 lead over McComb at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 28-21 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Waynesfield-Goshen clawed to within 40-36 through the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-16 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 12, McComb faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Ansonia on Dec. 9 at Ansonia High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley thwarts Pandora-Gilboa’s quest

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley handed Pandora-Gilboa a tough 49-37 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Lima Perry and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 7 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Mechanicsburg darts by Columbus Bishop Hartley

Mechanicsburg dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-39 win over Columbus Bishop Hartley on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Mechanicsburg faced off against Springfield Northeastern and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Cincinnati on Dec. 9 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

Metamora Evergreen dominates Stryker in convincing showing

Metamora Evergreen rolled past Stryker for a comfortable 35-15 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Swanton and Stryker took on Pioneer North Central on Dec. 11 at Stryker High School.

Middletown Madison dominates Germantown Valley View

Middletown Madison dismissed Germantown Valley View by a 57-37 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Germantown Valley View faced off against Eaton and Middletown Madison took on Brookville on Dec. 7 at Brookville High School.

Miller City crushes Holgate

Miller City recorded a big victory over Holgate 52-18 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 16.

Last season, Miller City and Holgate faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Holgate faced off against Antwerp and Miller City took on Antwerp on Dec. 11 at Antwerp High School.

Mogadore Field survives for narrow win over Mogadore

Mogadore Field posted a narrow 45-40 win over Mogadore in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Mogadore faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Mogadore Field High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Mogadore Field faced off against Massillon and Mogadore took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Dec. 6 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Montpelier slips past Paulding

Montpelier topped Paulding 48-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Montpelier and Paulding squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Paulding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Paulding faced off against Bryan and Montpelier took on Fayette on Dec. 8 at Montpelier High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale slips past Kenton

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale topped Kenton 55-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Kenton and Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Kenton faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Kenton took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 9 at Kenton High School.

Nelsonville-York bests Glouster Trimble

Nelsonville-York earned a convincing 65-36 win over Glouster Trimble in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The last time Glouster Trimble and Nelsonville-York played in a 54-48 game on Dec. 29, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Nelsonville-York faced off against The Plains Athens.

New Concord John Glenn overpowers Duncan Falls Philo in thorough fashion

New Concord John Glenn dismissed Duncan Falls Philo by a 56-25 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Duncan Falls Philo took on Warsaw River View on Dec. 9 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

New Philadelphia earns narrow win over Ashland

New Philadelphia topped Ashland 34-33 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Philadelphia High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Philadelphia faced off against Wooster and Ashland took on Mt Vernon on Dec. 2 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton prevails over Vienna Mathews

North Jackson Jackson-Milton controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-28 win against Vienna Mathews at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 11, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Sebring and Vienna Mathews took on Ashtabula St. John on Dec. 11 at Vienna Mathews High School.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford sprints past Mt. Gilead

North Robinson Colonel Crawford pushed past Mt. Gilead for a 40-29 win on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 6, Mt Gilead squared off with Danville in a basketball game.

Northwood claims victory against Vanlue

Northwood grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Vanlue in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Vanlue faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Northwood took on Ottawa Hills on Dec. 8 at Northwood High School.

Oak Harbor darts by Rossford

Oak Harbor recorded a big victory over Rossford 46-15 on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Rossford faced off against Maumee and Oak Harbor took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 9 at Millbury Lake High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf escapes Toledo Christian in thin win

Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Toledo Christian 48-42 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

Toledo Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over Ottawa-Glandorf as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-16 advantage over the Titans at the half.

Toledo Christian had a 32-30 edge on Ottawa-Glandorf at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Titans pulled off a stirring 18-10 fourth quarter to trip the Eagles.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Toledo Christian took on Toledo St. Ursula Academy on Dec. 5 at Toledo St. Ursula Academy.

Painesville Riverside records thin win against Cleveland Heights

Painesville Riverside posted a narrow 65-59 win over Cleveland Heights at Cleveland Heights High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cleveland Heights faced off against Strongsville and Painesville Riverside took on Chardon NDCL on Dec. 6 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Pemberville Eastwood defeats Tontogany Otsego

Pemberville Eastwood scored early and often to roll over Tontogany Otsego 55-33 at Tontogany Otsego High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Pemberville Eastwood and Tontogany Otsego played in a 53-10 game on Feb. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Maumee and Pemberville Eastwood took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 6 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Piqua dominates Fairborn in convincing showing

Piqua unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fairborn 55-28 Saturday on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Pleasant Hill Newton defeats Sidney Fairlawn

Pleasant Hill Newton rolled past Sidney Fairlawn for a comfortable 58-19 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pleasant Hill Newton High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against Dayton Miami Valley and Sidney Fairlawn took on Russia on Dec. 5 at Russia High School.

Portsmouth delivers statement win over Maysville Mason County

Portsmouth’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Maysville Mason County 62-26 on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 11, Portsmouth squared off with Coal Grove in a basketball game.

Racine Southern collects victory over Beallsville

Racine Southern grabbed a 40-28 victory at the expense of Beallsville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Recently on Dec. 9, Racine Southern squared off with Portsmouth Clay in a basketball game.

Richwood North Union thwarts Lewistown Indian Lake’s quest

Richwood North Union pushed past Lewistown Indian Lake for a 46-29 win at Lewistown Indian Lake High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Lewistown Indian Lake faced off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Richwood North Union took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Dec. 9 at Richwood North Union High School.

Rockford Parkway prevails over Antwerp

Rockford Parkway raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-17 win over Antwerp in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Rockford Parkway faced off against Berne South Adams and Antwerp took on Miller City on Dec. 11 at Antwerp High School.

Russia posts win at Botkins’ expense

Russia eventually beat Botkins 41-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 16.

The last time Russia and Botkins played in a 47-27 game on Feb. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Botkins faced off against Fort Loramie and Russia took on Covington on Dec. 11 at Russia High School.

Sidney pockets slim win over Dayton West Carrollton

Sidney posted a narrow 38-29 win over Dayton West Carrollton in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

Last season, Sidney and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Sidney faced off against Xenia.

Springboro’s speedy start jolts Dayton Centerville

Springboro left no doubt in recording a 53-34 win over Dayton Centerville on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Springboro played in a 47-44 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Dayton Centerville faced off against Clayton Northmont and Springboro took on Springfield on Dec. 9 at Springfield High School.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon prevails over Batavia Clermont Northeastern

St. Bernard Roger Bacon earned a convincing 58-27 win over Batavia Clermont Northeastern in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Bethel-Tate and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Country Day on Dec. 6 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

St. Henry overpowers Ansonia in thorough fashion

St. Henry rolled past Ansonia for a comfortable 61-26 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, St. Henry and Ansonia faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at St. Henry.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ansonia faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and St. Henry took on Celina on Dec. 9 at St. Henry.

Strasburg overpowers Malvern in thorough fashion

Strasburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-28 win over Malvern during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

The last time Malvern and Strasburg played in a 54-50 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Malvern faced off against East Canton and Strasburg took on Newcomerstown on Dec. 9 at Strasburg High School.

New Albany lets lead slip away in Sunbury Big Walnut’s victory

Sunbury Big Walnut overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 60-42 win against New Albany in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The start wasn’t the problem for New Albany, as it began with a 14-9 edge over Sunbury Big Walnut through the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles’ shooting moved in front for a 26-24 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Sunbury Big Walnut jumped to a 44-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Albany and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Delaware Hayes and New Albany took on Grove City on Dec. 8 at New Albany High School.

The Plains Athens thwarts Logan’s quest

The Plains Athens eventually beat Logan 49-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Logan faced off against Albany Alexander and The Plains Athens took on Nelsonville-York on Dec. 11 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Thornville Sheridan edges past Upper Arlington in tough test

Thornville Sheridan finally found a way to top Upper Arlington 59-57 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

Upper Arlington started on steady ground by forging a 12-7 lead over Thornville Sheridan at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Golden Bears would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 32-22 lead on the Generals.

Upper Arlington moved a small margin over Thornville Sheridan as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Generals, as they climbed out of a hole with a 59-57 scoring margin.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Upper Arlington faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Thornville Sheridan took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 9 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe edges past Riverside Stebbins in tough test

Tipp City Tippecanoe topped Riverside Stebbins 46-40 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Dec. 4 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Toledo St. Ursula Academy tacks win on Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Toledo St. Ursula Academy handled Franklin Bishop Fenwick 61-38 in an impressive showing during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Hamilton Badin and Toledo St. Ursula Academy took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 5 at Toledo St. Ursula Academy.

Uniontown Green collects victory over North Canton Hoover

Uniontown Green knocked off North Canton Hoover 58-42 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

Last season, Uniontown Green and North Canton Hoover squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at North Canton Hoover High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, North Canton Hoover faced off against Massillon Perry and Uniontown Green took on Canton GlenOak on Dec. 6 at Uniontown Green High School.

Urbana dominates Bellefontaine

Urbana’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bellefontaine 67-46 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

Last season, Urbana and Bellefontaine faced off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Bellefontaine High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Bellefontaine faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Urbana took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Dec. 2 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Van Buren exhales after close call with Cory-Rawson

Van Buren topped Cory-Rawson 52-49 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, Van Buren and Cory-Rawson faced off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Van Buren faced off against Liberty Center and Cory-Rawson took on Arlington on Dec. 9 at Arlington High School.

Vandalia Butler overwhelms Troy

Vandalia Butler earned a convincing 48-15 win over Troy for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Troy High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Troy faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Troy faced off against Sidney and Vandalia Butler took on Greenville on Dec. 8 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Warren G. Harding sprints past Beaver Area

Warren G. Harding knocked off Beaver Area 51-34 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

Recently on Dec. 6, Warren G. Harding squared off with Mentor Lake Catholic in a basketball game.

Warren Howland takes down Chardon

Warren Howland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chardon 76-42 Saturday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Warren Howland faced off against Akron Hoban and Chardon took on Mentor Lake Catholic on Dec. 11 at Chardon High School.

Warrensville Heights dominates Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in convincing showing

Warrensville Heights earned a convincing 58-36 win over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Warrensville Heights High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Akron Garfield.

Waterford tops Worthington Christian

Waterford collected a solid win over Worthington Christian in a 45-29 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Worthington Christian High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Worthington Christian faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Waterford took on Wheeling Linsly on Dec. 9 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Waverly earns solid win over Gallipolis Gallia

Waverly pushed past Gallipolis Gallia for a 62-47 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The last time Waverly and Gallipolis Gallia played in a 46-33 game on Jan. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Chesapeake and Waverly took on Chillicothe Huntington on Dec. 5 at Waverly High School.

West Chester Lakota West delivers statement win over Fairfield

West Chester Lakota West rolled past Fairfield for a comfortable 67-31 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Fairfield played in a 57-44 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Mason and Fairfield took on Cincinnati Colerain on Dec. 9 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

West Lafayette Ridgewood dominates Sugarcreek Garaway

West Lafayette Ridgewood earned a convincing 44-21 win over Sugarcreek Garaway in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 9 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West slips past Crown City South Gallia

West Portsmouth West topped Crown City South Gallia 59-57 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Bidwell River Valley and West Portsmouth West took on Seaman North Adams on Dec. 11 at Seaman North Adams High School.

Westerville Central takes down Chillicothe

It was a tough night for Chillicothe which was overmatched by Westerville Central in this 62-40 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Chillicothe faced off against Minford and Westerville Central took on Westerville North on Dec. 9 at Westerville North High School.

Wheelersburg pushes over Washington Court House Washington

Wheelersburg knocked off Washington Court House Washington 49-37 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Wheelersburg faced off against Oak Hill and Washington Court House Washington took on Jackson on Dec. 6 at Jackson High School.

Xenia claims victory against Greenville

Xenia eventually beat Greenville 51-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Xenia and Greenville squared off on Jan. 26, 2022 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Xenia faced off against Coopersville and Greenville took on Vandalia Butler on Dec. 8 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian darts by Bradford

Xenia Legacy Christian scored early and often to roll over Bradford 69-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 19-4 lead over Bradford.

The Knights’ shooting jumped in front for a 36-15 lead over the Railroaders at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian pulled to a 58-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 11-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Bradford squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Recently on Dec. 11, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game.

Youngstown Boardman overwhelms Alliance Marlington

Youngstown Boardman dismissed Alliance Marlington by a 54-22 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Poland Seminary and Alliance Marlington took on Minerva on Dec. 6 at Minerva High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans escapes close call with Corning Miller

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans topped Corning Miller 49-40 in a tough tilt on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Corning Miller played in a 53-16 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Corning Miller faced off against Point Pleasant and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Dec. 5 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

Super start fuels Zanesville West Muskingum’s victory over New Lexington

Zanesville West Muskingum broke in front early and tripped New Lexington for a 41-28 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Lexington High on Dec. 16.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington played in a 34-28 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Lexington faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Crooksville on Dec. 9 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.