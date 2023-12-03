Millersburg West Holmes collected a solid win over Lexington in a 45-31 verdict at Lexington High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Lexington started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Millersburg West Holmes at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept a 25-15 intermission margin at the Minutemen’s expense.

Millersburg West Holmes darted to a 34-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Millersburg West Holmes and Lexington squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

