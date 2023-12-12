Kinsman Badger handled Andover Pymatuning Valley 66-41 in an impressive showing during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Kinsman Badger High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Kinsman Badger faced off against Vienna Mathews and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Bristolville Bristol on Nov. 30 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.