West Jefferson controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-35 win against North Lewisburg Triad for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Last season, West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Feb. 2, 2022 at West Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and West Jefferson took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Nov. 29 at West Jefferson High School.

