Cincinnati Wyoming pushed past Hamilton Ross for a 58-48 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Wyoming High on Dec. 11.

Last season, Hamilton Ross and Cincinnati Wyoming faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Hamilton Ross High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Reading and Hamilton Ross took on Napoleon on Dec. 5 at Napoleon High School.

