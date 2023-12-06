Cincinnati Country Day raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-14 win over St. Bernard Roger Bacon for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Country Day High on Dec. 6.

The last time Cincinnati Country Day and St Bernard Roger Bacon played in a 53-40 game on Dec. 6, 2021.

Recently on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Country Day squared off with Xenia Legacy Christian in a basketball game.

