New Lexington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Byesville Meadowbrook 54-21 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, New Lexington faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Crooksville on Dec. 2 at Crooksville High School.

