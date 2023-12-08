Bryan earned a convincing 68-31 win over Paulding for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 7.

The first quarter gave Bryan a 24-6 lead over Paulding.

The Golden Bears’ shooting steamrolled in front for a 48-16 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 58-26.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-5 edge.

Last season, Bryan and Paulding squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Paulding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Bryan faced off against Defiance.

