Liberty Center handed Van Buren a tough 47-36 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Van Buren High on Dec. 9.

Last season, Liberty Center and Van Buren squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Van Buren faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Liberty Center took on West Unity Hilltop on Nov. 30 at Liberty Center High School.

