Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Xenia Legacy Christian's performance in a 56-17 destruction of Bradford in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 3.
Xenia Legacy Christian steamrolled in front of Bradford 20-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights opened a lopsided 35-5 gap over the Railroaders at the half.
Xenia Legacy Christian breathed fire to a 50-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Railroaders 6-5 in the final quarter.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.