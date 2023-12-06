Hillsboro posted a narrow 58-56 win over Washington Court House Miami Trace in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Hillsboro darted in front of Washington Court House Miami Trace 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 28-20 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Washington Court House Miami Trace drew within 41-36 in the third quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 20-17 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Indians prevailed.

Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Hillsboro squared off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Hillsboro faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Chillicothe on Nov. 29 at Chillicothe High School.

