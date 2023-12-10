St. Henry recorded a big victory over Celina 56-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

St. Henry opened with a 14-2 advantage over Celina through the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 25-10 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

St. Henry roared to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 15-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Celina and St. Henry faced off on Dec. 27, 2021 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, St. Henry faced off against Convoy Crestview and Celina took on Lima Perry on Nov. 30 at Celina High School.

