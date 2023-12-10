Alliance left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Minerva from start to finish for a 60-32 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Last season, Alliance and Minerva squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Alliance High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Minerva faced off against Salem and Alliance took on Carrollton on Dec. 2 at Carrollton High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.