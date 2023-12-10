Plain City Shekinah Christian knocked off Granville Christian 45-28 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Granville Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Plain City Shekinah Christian faced off against Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day and Granville Christian took on Delaware Christian on Dec. 5 at Granville Christian Academy.

