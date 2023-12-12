Xenia Legacy Christian knocked off Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 11.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Clarksville Clinton-Massie 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-11 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Xenia Legacy Christian steamrolled to a 32-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 17-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Xenia Legacy Christian and Clarksville Clinton-Massie played in a 39-34 game on Dec. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Wilmington on Nov. 30 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.