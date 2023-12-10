Lakeside Marblehead Danbury’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Old Fort 61-27 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury darted in front of Old Fort 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers registered a 36-14 advantage at half over the Stockaders.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury pulled to a 54-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Old Fort faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Old Fort faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 2 at Kansas Lakota High School.

