Brookfield’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Youngstown Liberty 44-14 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

Brookfield opened with a 14-2 advantage over Youngstown Liberty through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense roared in front for a 24-5 lead over the Leopards at halftime.

Brookfield roared to a 40-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Youngstown Liberty and Brookfield played in a 53-49 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Mineral Ridge and Brookfield took on Hubbard on Dec. 4 at Hubbard High School.

