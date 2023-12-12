Gnadenhutten Indian Valley notched a win against East Canton 40-28 at East Canton High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of East Canton 9-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a slim 18-14 gap over the Hornets at the half.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley jumped to a 29-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and East Canton squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against New Philadelphia.

