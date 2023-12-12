Cortland Maplewood controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-19 win against Fairport Harbor Fairport in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 11.

The last time Fairport Harbor Fairport and Cortland Maplewood played in a 50-32 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Kinsman Badger and Cortland Maplewood took on Bristolville Bristol on Dec. 7 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

