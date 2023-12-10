Kenton notched a win against Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 54-40 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Kenton moved in front of Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 27-18 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale showed some mettle by fighting back to a 29-25 count in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-15 edge.

The last time Kenton and Mt Blanchard Riverdale played in a 64-35 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Kenton faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on New Washington Buckeye Central on Dec. 2 at New Washington Buckeye Central High School.

