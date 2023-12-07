Painesville Riverside pushed past Chardon NDCL for a 38-25 win on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Painesville Riverside and Chardon NDCL played in a 47-34 game on Dec. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chardon NDCL faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Painesville Riverside took on Lyndhurst Brush on Dec. 2 at Painesville Riverside High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.