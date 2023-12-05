Xenia Legacy Christian shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 52-31 win over Riverside Stebbins in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 4.

The start wasn’t the problem for Riverside Stebbins, as it began with a 13-11 edge over Xenia Legacy Christian through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept a 23-15 half margin at the Indians’ expense.

Xenia Legacy Christian pulled to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 15-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Dayton Miami Valley and Riverside Stebbins took on Dayton West Carrollton on Nov. 29 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

