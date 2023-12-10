Ottawa-Glandorf dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-34 win over Sherwood Fairview in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 14-13 advantage over Sherwood Fairview through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 32-22 advantage at half over the Apaches.

Ottawa-Glandorf steamrolled to a 51-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-4 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Sherwood Fairview squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Kalida.

