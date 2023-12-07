Springboro earned a convincing 51-17 win over Huber Heights Wayne in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 6.

The first quarter gave Springboro a 16-5 lead over Huber Heights Wayne.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 23-8 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Springboro thundered to a 37-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 14-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Springboro faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Huber Heights Wayne took on Miamisburg on Nov. 29 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.