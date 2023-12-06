Berlin Hiland recorded a big victory over Uhrichsville Claymont 68-24 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

Berlin Hiland charged in front of Uhrichsville Claymont 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 44-17 halftime margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Berlin Hiland stormed to a 55-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-5 edge.

The last time Berlin Hiland and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 50-30 game on Jan. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against East Liverpool and Berlin Hiland took on Shaker Heights Laurel on Nov. 29 at Berlin Hiland High School.

