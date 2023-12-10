It was a tough night for Millbury Lake which was overmatched by Oak Harbor in this 50-28 verdict.

The first quarter gave Oak Harbor a 17-7 lead over Millbury Lake.

The Rockets registered a 26-11 advantage at halftime over the Flyers.

Oak Harbor breathed fire to a 38-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Millbury Lake faced off against Swanton and Oak Harbor took on Toledo Woodward on Dec. 4 at Toledo Woodward High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.